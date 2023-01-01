|Name
|CVE-2023-49469
|Description
|Reflected Cross Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerability in Shaarli v0.12.2, allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary code via search tag function.
|Source
|CVE (at NVD; CERT, ENISA, LWN, oss-sec, fulldisc, Debian ELTS, Red Hat, Ubuntu, Gentoo, SUSE bugzilla/CVE, GitHub advisories/code/issues, web search, more)
Vulnerable and fixed packages
The table below lists information on source packages.
|Source Package
|Release
|Version
|Status
|shaarli (PTS)
|bookworm
|0.12.1+dfsg-8+deb12u1
|vulnerable
|bookworm (security)
|0.12.1+dfsg-8+deb12u2
|vulnerable
|trixie
|0.14.0+dfsg-2
|fixed
|trixie (security)
|0.14.0+dfsg-2+deb13u1
|fixed
|forky, sid
|0.16.1+dfsg-1
|fixed
The information below is based on the following data on fixed versions.
|Package
|Type
|Release
|Fixed Version
|Urgency
|Origin
|Debian Bugs
|shaarli
|source
|(unstable)
|0.13.0+dfsg-1
Notes
[bookworm] - shaarli <no-dsa> (Minor issue)
https://github.com/shaarli/Shaarli/issues/2038
https://github.com/shaarli/Shaarli/commit/326870f216ba52d80488cb4ba3fadcf1247d7cf8 (v0.13.0)