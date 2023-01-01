CVE-2023-49469

NameCVE-2023-49469
DescriptionReflected Cross Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerability in Shaarli v0.12.2, allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary code via search tag function.
SourceCVE (at NVD; CERT, ENISA, LWN, oss-sec, fulldisc, Debian ELTS, Red Hat, Ubuntu, Gentoo, SUSE bugzilla/CVE, GitHub advisories/code/issues, web search, more)

Vulnerable and fixed packages

The table below lists information on source packages.

Source PackageReleaseVersionStatus
shaarli (PTS)bookworm0.12.1+dfsg-8+deb12u1vulnerable
bookworm (security)0.12.1+dfsg-8+deb12u2vulnerable
trixie0.14.0+dfsg-2fixed
trixie (security)0.14.0+dfsg-2+deb13u1fixed
forky, sid0.16.1+dfsg-1fixed

The information below is based on the following data on fixed versions.

PackageTypeReleaseFixed VersionUrgencyOriginDebian Bugs
shaarlisource(unstable)0.13.0+dfsg-1

Notes

[bookworm] - shaarli <no-dsa> (Minor issue)
https://github.com/shaarli/Shaarli/issues/2038
https://github.com/shaarli/Shaarli/commit/326870f216ba52d80488cb4ba3fadcf1247d7cf8 (v0.13.0)
