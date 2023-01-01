CVE-2023-49469

Vulnerable and fixed packages

The table below lists information on source packages.

Source Package Release Version Status shaarli (PTS) bookworm 0.12.1+dfsg-8+deb12u1 vulnerable bookworm (security) 0.12.1+dfsg-8+deb12u2 vulnerable trixie 0.14.0+dfsg-2 fixed trixie (security) 0.14.0+dfsg-2+deb13u1 fixed forky, sid 0.16.1+dfsg-1 fixed

The information below is based on the following data on fixed versions.

Package Type Release Fixed Version Urgency Origin Debian Bugs shaarli source (unstable) 0.13.0+dfsg-1

Notes

